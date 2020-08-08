PNC acted responsibly during Elections 2020 – Granger

– Warns PPP/C Govt. of “dangerous” behaviour

– “We will not be preached to by those whose records are not clean” – Teixeira

Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and former President David Granger said in a statement broadcast by the APNU+AFC Facebook page yesterday that the PNC acted responsibly at all times during the elections process. He also warned the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) of going on any witch-hunting, which he termed “dangerous” behaviour. In a response also broadcast via social media, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira said that the government “will not be preached to by politicians who have unclean records”.

The PNC-helmed coalition was the subject of both local and international scrutiny during the period, as a result of numerous attempts to fraudulently alter the results of the elections in its favour. In his address, Granger acknowledged that the electoral process lasted for five months, and attributed the delays to “revelations of numerous abuses, anomalies and irregularities in the poll and appeals which were made to the courts, consequently, for the validation of the elections…”

He further posited that the recount process revealed “a plethora of grave anomalies, discrepancies and irregularities” and that the results did not meet the standard for credible elections. Kaieteur News had provided extensive basic and analytical coverage of the events of the 2020 general and regional elections, from March 2 to the final declaration, including investigating the claims of electoral fraud made by the APNU+AFC coalition.; this newspaper determined that the coalition’s claims of electoral fraud were not credible. The CARICOM Scrutineer Team which observed the national recount noted that the coalition did not produce any evidence to support its claims of electoral fraud by voter impersonation, and rejected the public efforts to discredit the polls. CARICOM’s findings were endorsed by all international observers, as well as some local observers. In his address, Granger iterated that the PNC will challenge the declared results lawfully, and urged supporters to remain calm and maintain peace.

The former President has condemned what he determines to be an atmosphere of loathing and fear being facilitated by the new PPP/C government, through its move to quickly evict former ministers from government housing. There have also been reports of public servants being locked out of their offices and/or being asked to resign. Granger said the PPP/C should not pursue any dangerous pattern of aggression and that it will bear responsibility for the consequences of its conduct.

In her response, Teixeira said that she noted the statements by Granger, adding that it is one thing for political leaders to go on social media and attack people, but that it is another thing when the former President uses that language, “and therefore, we have to respond.”

“What he called a pattern of aggression,” the Minister said, “was in relation to what he calls a witch hunt, et cetera, and people being dismissed and treated badly and in fact exaggerating and misinforming the public. First of all, Mr. Granger as usual seems to not have moved from his earlier position of not being properly informed by his people around him. It is regrettable because as a former President, I’m sure that he’d want to know the facts.”

Teixeira said that Granger’s language is disturbing and should not be taken lightly.