Latest update August 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops arrested for rape of teacher at Lethem

Aug 08, 2020 News 0

Two officers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old teacher in Lethem, Region Nine while conducting patrols. Confirming this was Regional Commander, Superintendent Keithon King in an interview with Kaieteur News yesterday. According to Superintendent, the incident occurred around 22:00 hrs on Wednesday night along the Industrial Site Road.
An official report was made on behalf of the victim on Thursday and the police officers were immediately placed under close arrest. According to the report, the officers, who are both attached to the Lethem Police Station, were at the time conducting their nightly patrols when they allegedly raped the woman.
The Commander indicated that a medical report was obtained by the Guyana Police Force and investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Aug 08, 2020

Interim version WBA Super Middleweight title at stake Thirty-five-year-old Guyanese Lennox ‘Two Sharp’ Allen will match gloves with Cuban-born American David Morrell tonight at the Microsoft...
Read More
Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why ‘hybrid’ Liam Gordon can be a hit

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why...

Aug 08, 2020

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in new season

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in...

Aug 08, 2020

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts...

Aug 07, 2020

Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC cricket teams which started in 2000

Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC...

Aug 07, 2020

‘Mental preparations helping players to adjust’ – Omar Khan

‘Mental preparations helping players to...

Aug 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019