Cops arrested for rape of teacher at Lethem

Two officers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old teacher in Lethem, Region Nine while conducting patrols. Confirming this was Regional Commander, Superintendent Keithon King in an interview with Kaieteur News yesterday. According to Superintendent, the incident occurred around 22:00 hrs on Wednesday night along the Industrial Site Road.

An official report was made on behalf of the victim on Thursday and the police officers were immediately placed under close arrest. According to the report, the officers, who are both attached to the Lethem Police Station, were at the time conducting their nightly patrols when they allegedly raped the woman.

The Commander indicated that a medical report was obtained by the Guyana Police Force and investigations are ongoing.