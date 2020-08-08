NIS Region 9 office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Latest update August 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) announced on Thursday that its office will be undergoing a temporary closure due to an employee coming into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.
It was found that an employee had recently come into contact with a person, not working with the office, who had recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee was tested and is awaiting results.
Due to concerns that the other eight employees of the office could possibly be infected, the National COVID Task Force (NCTF) advised the Management of the NIS to suspend all operations until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the virus. It was also recommended that the other eight employees within the office be tested as well. The NCTF also advised that a thorough sanitization of the entire facility be conducted among other measures.
A source from the NIS told this newspaper that they can see possible reopening soon but this depends on the outcome of the situation and the test results of all employees. In acknowledging the inconveniences the closure might have caused, they stressed the need for precautionary measures and ensuring the situation does not contribute to further spread of the virus in the Lethem.
Region 9, where Lethem is located, is already seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and was listed as an infection hotspot.
