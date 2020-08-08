MYO congratulates Irfaan Ali on winning presidency

On Thursday, the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) congratulated President Irfaan Ali on his victory in a statement issued to the press. They stated that while Ali managed to overcome the hurdles of a lengthy and problematic election process, he must not forget the duties to which he is assigned. The organization advised that the first thing Ali has to do is mend the country that has been divided by racial tensions and heavy discrimination over the past five months. The MYO offered support for Ali occupying the highest office in Guyana but maintained that he must not abuse this success and carry out his presidential duties to the full extent.