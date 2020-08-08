MYO congratulates Irfaan Ali on winning presidency

Latest update August 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
On Thursday, the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) congratulated President Irfaan Ali on his victory in a statement issued to the press. They stated that while Ali managed to overcome the hurdles of a lengthy and problematic election process, he must not forget the duties to which he is assigned. The organization advised that the first thing Ali has to do is mend the country that has been divided by racial tensions and heavy discrimination over the past five months. The MYO offered support for Ali occupying the highest office in Guyana but maintained that he must not abuse this success and carry out his presidential duties to the full extent.
Aug 08, 2020Interim version WBA Super Middleweight title at stake Thirty-five-year-old Guyanese Lennox ‘Two Sharp’ Allen will match gloves with Cuban-born American David Morrell tonight at the Microsoft...
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 07, 2020
Aug 07, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
Five months of election rigging is over. Humans are unpredictable that is why no social scientist will ever use scientific... more
Political appointees, by definition, do not enjoy security of tenure. They are liable to be substituted after a change in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]