Man who went to report his car was hijacked, arrested for armed robbery

A 27-year-old man of Victory Alley, Linden was on Wednesday arrested after he went to the Highway Base Patrol to make a report that his car was hijacked, after police were informed that the same car was involved in an armed robbery.

According to a police report, the robbery was committed on August 4, 2020, at Craig, East Bank Demerara, on Andrew Thomas. Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) discovered the black Toyota Fielder wagon abandoned at Friendship, EBD and an unlicensed .380 Harrisburg pistol and three live matching rounds were found in the car. The car was lodged at the Grove Police Station.

The man was questioned and his story did not add up. He subsequently admitted to being involved in several armed robberies including the one that was committed on Thomas.