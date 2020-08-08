“Resign or be fired” – Gail Teixeira

Granger’s political appointees…

– says they had five months hiatus

Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister, Gail Teixeira yesterday presented those who were politically appointed by the former coalition President David Granger with an ultimatum – to resign by Monday or be fired from their post.

“We are asking them to resign and if they do not, they will be getting letters of termination. We are not going to be bullied. At the same time, we have given them a week to do what is right and from Monday, they will receive letters,” Teixeira said during an online press briefing.

Teixeira explained that as is customary when a new government takes up office, ministers are automatically no longer ministers and they are required to vacate their offices and expected to hand over State property and assets. Further, while ministers automatically lose their jobs, political appointees, she added, are also expected to do the honourable and dignified thing – hand over State assets and resign.

Teixeira also added that the Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC)-administration was not about to proverbially “take bread out of people mouth.”

“We want to assure all our people,” Teixeira said, “that we are not here to take away food from people’s mouth, we are not here to take away public servants jobs who have been working hard – we are not dealing with public servants.”

The minister stated that Dr. Mark Kirton and Frederick McWilfred who were both politically appointed by Granger have tendered their resignation and handed over State property; however, she noted, there is still some form of reluctance emerging from others who she said are bent on making the transition process difficult.

Teixeira pointed to Carol Smith-Joseph, a staunch coalition member who participated in the National Recount, along with Attorney-at-Law Geeta Chandan – Edmon, a candidate on the party’s election list and Ronald Backer who were all appointed as former Minister of State Joseph Harmon’s advisors. She said that, shockingly, both Harmon, who now functions Chief Executive Officer of the National COVID-19 Task Force, and Chandan-Edmond made a request for 42 days leave, instead of tending their resignations.

Teixeira added that Granger should encourage his political appointees to give up State assets willingly and walk, just as he did. She also said that the three former ministers who reside in the interior regions have been given one month to vacate the houses that government had been renting for them in Georgetown.

“We are not the ones looking for a fight, tell your appointees under your government to do the honourable thing and hand over, but it is looking like its bully season,” she said.