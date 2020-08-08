Charrandass says he’s ready to come home

Former Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud, who voted with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to defeat the former APNU+AFC government with a motion of no-confidence, is ready to return to Guyana. He will not return immediately, he explained, due to COVID-19 but said the substantive issue, which prevented him from coming back has been solved with a final declaration of the elections results.

In a presentation streamed on Facebook, Persaud said that he has been in “self exile” for 19 months, but that he does not regret his actions. Persaud had left the country for Canada immediately after voting on the No Confidence Motion on December 21, 2018, and was expelled from the AFC for his vote.

“I did what I did,” he told a small gathering of friends, “because I wanted to do it. So who do you blame for that? Nobody else.”

What he set out to do, he explained, came to fruition on August 2, 2020 when the APNU+AFC caretaker government was made to demit office after the swearing in of Irfaan Ali as President. Persaud congratulated Ali’s new Cabinet, and said he is sure they will do well.

As for APNU+AFC, Persaud said they lost the confidence of the people because they neglected the people who elected them. Because of this, he said they may never win another election, nor will they even come close. However, he doesn’t think that means smooth sailing for the new government.

“You can get a second term if the people like you,” he said to Ali, “if we the people are satisfied with your performance, we may consider voting for you again.”

He urged Ali to learn from the previous government’s missteps of neglecting the people, and to manage Guyana’s resources well.

Persaud also took the opportunity to criticise officers of the judiciary as well as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). He said that Justices of Appeal who have made “political” decisions which could not be grounded in sound jurisprudence should quit their jobs, and that there are staffers of GECOM who must be fired for displaying partisan behaviour.