Stray bullet kills bystander following revenge attack in Corriverton

Marlon Fordyce, 31 of Lot 31 Albert Street, Corriverton died last evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation following a shooting incident in which he was a bystander.

Commander in charge of Region 6, Calvin Brutus yesterday confirmed the shooting, adding that the incident initially stemmed from a chopping that took place Thursday night between two residents of Little India, Corriverton. Brutus stated that one person was injured during the chopping and the friends and relatives of the victim ventured to the assailant’s house yesterday morning for retaliation. He added that two persons known to the alleged attack showed up in a car and opened fire with a stray bullet hitting Fordyce, a bystander, in the right side of his neck just below the ear. The gunmen then escaped, evading police who showed up at the scene.

At the apartment complex where Fordyce resided, common-law wife, Dion Garraway told reporters that it was just around 8:10 am yesterday when she was about to begin laundry and saw a huge crowd running through the street near her apartment. She disclosed that Fordyce, after seeing the crowd, was curious and wanted to venture to the location in which they were heading.

“He was to help me with some water so I could wash because my belly big but he seh, he going at the back because he hear a fight going on and I told him not to go but he said he coming back just now”, she said. She stated that she stood on her bridge and watched on as the crowd ran through the street but shortly after she saw persons running back towards her, shouting that someone was dead.

“I kept asking who dead and somebody come and tell me, Marlon dead, all I hear that he get shoot by some stray bullet. Somebody go to shoot somebody and the bullet catch he on he head,” she said.

According to Garraway, who is currently eight months pregnant, her partner was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital but shortly after was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Due to the severity of his injury, he was moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery – he died at around 8 pm last night while receiving treatment.

Police are currently looking for the shooters – the car, which they used to drive to the scene, PJJ 2319, was later found abandoned at 76 Village, Corentyne.