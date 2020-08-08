Bully/robber captured with 9mm gun

Latest update August 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

A 33-year-old man was on Thursday arrested after threatening to kill a dredge owner, Darrel Obermuller in the Quartz Stone Backdam along the Cuyuni River.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of the F’ Division, Linden Lord revealed that the suspect, who hails from Grove, East Bank Demerara, is known for preying on unarmed miners in the area.
The Commander further reported that the suspect visited the mining camp in search of Obermuller; however, after realizing that the miner was not at the camp, the suspect eventually left but not before issuing death threats.
Upon his return, Obermuller was alerted by the other miners and swiftly lodged a report at the Bartica Police Station. Ranks were then dispatched to the mining area where they subsequently captured the suspect who was found to have an unlicensed black 9mm Pietro Beretta Pistol and three live rounds in his possession.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station where he is awaiting charges.

