Bandit chops off miner’s foot, finger during robbery

Thirty-one-year-old Tameshwar Sukram, a miner of 118 Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, and Jose Da Silva called “Lago”, 42, a businessman /miner of Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni River, are both patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital, undergoing treatment after being chopped during a robbery.

According to a police report, yesterday around 01:30hrs at Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni River, Sukram was asleep in his apartment when he was awakened by two identifiable men, one armed with a gun and the other with cutlass. The men assaulted Sukram and demanded that he handed over cash. When Sukram refused, the man who was armed with the cutlass dealt him several chops about his body which resulted in his left leg being completely severed below the knee.

An alarm was raised and Da Silva rushed to Sukram’s room where he was also assaulted by the men. He received several chops about his body and that resulted in his left ring finger being chopped off. The suspects searched Sukram’s apartment before making good their escape with $800,000. Sukram and Da Silva were rushed to the Isseneru Medical Health Centre where they were treated but later transferred to GPHC, where they remain receiving treatment.

According to a source, one of the suspects goes by the name “Shadow”. An investigation was launched but no arrest has yet been made.