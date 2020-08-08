52-year-old woman found with head severed

Latest update August 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are investigating the murder of 52-year-old Waheeda Shamshudeen, of Lot 9 Good Hope, Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, who was discovered on Thursday morning in her home with her head severed and wrapped in a black plastic bag.
According to relatives of deceased, sometime around 04:00hrs, after the woman’s son-in-law had left for work, someone entered the house, attacked the woman, strangled her and severed her neck and ear, leaving only a small piece of skin connecting her head to her body.
One relative told Kaieteur News that he was slated to pick up Shamshudeen to carry her to the hospital to visit her son who was chopped underneath his left arm during an argument with a neighbour’s son. The man said when he arrived at the home, he discovered the woman’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood with a plastic bag over her head and her hands tied behind her back.
The relative added that the woman lived with her son-in-law and would usually cook and clean for him. Police have since arrested the Shamsudeen’s brother-in-law, the neighbour and her son. The investigation into the murder is ongoing.
