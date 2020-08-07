Shuman to take joinder seat in Parliament

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, is set to occupy the sole parliamentary seat gained by the tripartite joinder in the March 2, 2020 election. The parties have written to notify Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, in this regard.

In parliament, Shuman will be representing LJP, The New Movement (TNM), and A New and United Guyana (ANUG)—a joinder which gained 5,214 votes in the election. According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among the three parties, the party with the most votes shall first take up the parliamentary seat, followed by the party with the second most and least.

Given that the LJP had secured 2,657 votes in the elections, it is the first entitled to sit in parliament, followed by ANUG and TNM. LJP maintained that it will not join forces with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) or the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC)—while also assuring that whoever occupies the seat will work in the interest of the Guyanese people.

Meanwhile, Shuman was keen to highlight the concerns expressed to the LJP regarding reverting of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. This, according to Shuman, is politically incorrect even as he noted that President Irfaan Ali repeatedly committed to an “inclusive” government, with “adequate” representation from all races and segments of society.

Against this, Shuman, in a statement yesterday, noted that, “We remind our brothers and sisters that there are other vital roles at many levels of Government inclusive of technocratic posts such as advisors, state boards and numerous committees where we are anticipating His Excellency may seek to include a more demographically representative force.”

To compound issues, Shuman noted that in the past 24 hours his party has received an avalanche of messages and phone calls expressing dismay at what appears to be a minimal indigenous representation in the current cabinet. This, he said, is evident by a notable one out of 23 members being indigenous. Many, he said, have noted that this amounts to a mere four percent.

Shuman was keen to note too, that many have also expressed concern that in the previous administration there were four ministers with three being senior functionaries.

“The LJP acknowledges receipt of all your messages and phone calls expressing these concerns. Additionally, we note your concerns and fear of having the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs reverting to its previous name – Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.”

He reminded his supporters that this is only the first week since President Ali’s swearing-in and that already “he has set a blistering pace towards accomplishing his promises.” While it is their duty to offer constructive criticism, he indicated that it is also their duty to allow time for the full administration to be appointed.

“We wish to assure you, our brothers and sisters, that we are anticipating that the wisdom and sensitivity of His Excellency to the Indigenous peoples will be demonstrated in his consultative approach with the people whose identity it affects before such a move as renaming the Ministry is cemented,” Shuman noted.