Latest update August 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shuman to take joinder seat in Parliament

Aug 07, 2020 News 0

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, is set to occupy the sole parliamentary seat gained by the tripartite joinder in the March 2, 2020 election. The parties have written to notify Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, in this regard.

LJP leader, Lenox Shuman

In parliament, Shuman will be representing LJP, The New Movement (TNM), and A New and United Guyana (ANUG)—a joinder which gained 5,214 votes in the election. According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among the three parties, the party with the most votes shall first take up the parliamentary seat, followed by the party with the second most and least.
Given that the LJP had secured 2,657 votes in the elections, it is the first entitled to sit in parliament, followed by ANUG and TNM. LJP maintained that it will not join forces with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) or the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC)—while also assuring that whoever occupies the seat will work in the interest of the Guyanese people.
Meanwhile, Shuman was keen to highlight the concerns expressed to the LJP regarding reverting of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. This, according to Shuman, is politically incorrect even as he noted that President Irfaan Ali repeatedly committed to an “inclusive” government, with “adequate” representation from all races and segments of society.
Against this, Shuman, in a statement yesterday, noted that, “We remind our brothers and sisters that there are other vital roles at many levels of Government inclusive of technocratic posts such as advisors, state boards and numerous committees where we are anticipating His Excellency may seek to include a more demographically representative force.”
To compound issues, Shuman noted that in the past 24 hours his party has received an avalanche of messages and phone calls expressing dismay at what appears to be a minimal indigenous representation in the current cabinet. This, he said, is evident by a notable one out of 23 members being indigenous. Many, he said, have noted that this amounts to a mere four percent.
Shuman was keen to note too, that many have also expressed concern that in the previous administration there were four ministers with three being senior functionaries.
“The LJP acknowledges receipt of all your messages and phone calls expressing these concerns. Additionally, we note your concerns and fear of having the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs reverting to its previous name – Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.”
He reminded his supporters that this is only the first week since President Ali’s swearing-in and that already “he has set a blistering pace towards accomplishing his promises.” While it is their duty to offer constructive criticism, he indicated that it is also their duty to allow time for the full administration to be appointed.
“We wish to assure you, our brothers and sisters, that we are anticipating that the wisdom and sensitivity of His Excellency to the Indigenous peoples will be demonstrated in his consultative approach with the people whose identity it affects before such a move as renaming the Ministry is cemented,” Shuman noted.

Similar Articles

Sports

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the...

Aug 07, 2020

Excited to chart new and successful era Just one day after being sworn in as the new Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. met with the staff at the Ministry during a guided...
Read More
Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC cricket teams which started in 2000

Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC...

Aug 07, 2020

‘Mental preparations helping players to adjust’ – Omar Khan

‘Mental preparations helping players to...

Aug 06, 2020

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite Clubs and endorsed by FIFA

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite...

Aug 06, 2020

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

Aug 06, 2020

16th DMW Festival doubtful

16th DMW Festival doubtful

Aug 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Changing of the Guard

    The new Cabinet, which was announced on August 5th, represents a changing of the ‘old’ guard of the People’s Progressive... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019