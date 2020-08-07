New Minister told of gross mismanagement in Natural Resources sector

Forestry Commission unable to pay July salaries…

Recently appointed Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, during his first day on the job, met with the heads of the various agencies under his purview.

In attendance were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Joslyn McKenzie; Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Newell Dennison; Commissioner (ag) of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Gavin Agard, and General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board, Eondrene Thompson.

According to the Ministry, the meeting held at its Duke Street, Kingston office, served to inform the Minister on the operations and current standing of the agencies.

“The agencies provided a grim report which points to gross mismanagement of the sector under the previous administration. The Guyana Forestry Commission is presently unable to pay salaries for July and owes millions to the utility companies. Major restructuring is needed to ensure these agencies function in a more effective manner,” a statement from the Ministry outlined.

The Minister said he will be meeting with the management team and staff of these agencies shortly.