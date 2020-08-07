New Minister told of gross mismanagement in Natural Resources sector

Latest update August 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Forestry Commission unable to pay July salaries…
Recently appointed Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, during his first day on the job, met with the heads of the various agencies under his purview.
In attendance were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Joslyn McKenzie; Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Newell Dennison; Commissioner (ag) of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Gavin Agard, and General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board, Eondrene Thompson.
According to the Ministry, the meeting held at its Duke Street, Kingston office, served to inform the Minister on the operations and current standing of the agencies.
“The agencies provided a grim report which points to gross mismanagement of the sector under the previous administration. The Guyana Forestry Commission is presently unable to pay salaries for July and owes millions to the utility companies. Major restructuring is needed to ensure these agencies function in a more effective manner,” a statement from the Ministry outlined.
The Minister said he will be meeting with the management team and staff of these agencies shortly.
Aug 07, 2020Excited to chart new and successful era Just one day after being sworn in as the new Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. met with the staff at the Ministry during a guided...
Aug 07, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
There was no intention of giving up power after the serpentine gods of APNU+AFC knew in the uncivilized hours of March 3... more
The new Cabinet, which was announced on August 5th, represents a changing of the ‘old’ guard of the People’s Progressive... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]