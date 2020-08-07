Latest update August 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Mocha fire leaves family of five homeless

Aug 07, 2020

A fire fighters at the scene yesterday.

‘Papa George’ assessing his losses.

A fire that destroyed a house at Barnwell North, Mocha, Arcadia has left a family of five homeless.
The house belonged to an elderly man called “Papa George”, who occupied the top flat with his two daughters. The mother of George’s daughters, whose name was given as Dolly, was living in the bottom flat of the building with her son.
According to a source at the Fire Department, the fire started in the bottom flat of the house after Dolly’s six-year-old son threw a lit match at a pillow. It was reported that the woman was unaware of the youngster’s activities as she was busy washing. The entire room quickly caught afire and people in the neighbourhood were alerted.
The woman, according to reports, managed to rush out of the house with her son. It was neighbours who assisted the elderly man out of the top flat of the building, this newspaper was told. With a bucket brigade, they also tried to put out the fire in hopes of preventing it from spreading to a house in close proximity where a young mother of one resides.
Two fire tenders, from West Ruimveldt and Diamond, arrived on the scene but by then George’s entire house was engulfed with flames. The fire reportedly started around 10:55hrs and by 11:15hrs it was destroyed.
According to the elderly man, his losses include some $300,000 which he was saving to renovate the house and several items including a refrigerator, a flat-screen TV, and household appliances.
Residents of the neighbourhood alleged that this was not the first time a fire was started in the bottom flat of the house by the very six-year-old who started yesterday’s fire.

 

New 2019