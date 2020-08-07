Latest update August 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry gets sizeable donation of supplies to boost COVID-19 fight

Aug 07, 2020 News 0

From right: Public Relations Officer of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Stan Gouveia; Director of the Materials Management Unit of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Cecil Jacques; Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig and Deputy Director General of the CDC, Major Loring Benons preparing to inspect the cargo

Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, on Wednesday evening, handed over a quantity of essential medical supplies to the Ministry of Health.
The items include 5,730 N95 masks, 316,600 surgical masks, 46,250 rapid test COVID-19 kits, 200 overalls and 5,000 gloves.
The handover was done moments after the supplies arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri on a special cargo flight, according to the Ministry of the Presidency.
The supplies were donated to the CDC through a collaborative arrangement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Jack Ma Foundation and the United Arab Emirates.
Guyana is one of 14 Caribbean territories to receive these supplies.
The Director-General expressed gratitude for the timely donation and said the CDC has been working over the years to establish a good relationship with local and international partners.
Director of the Materials Management Unit of the Ministry of Public Health, Cecil Jacques, said the items will greatly assist in the protection of local frontline health workers.
“We have seen two doctors so far being tested positive and we would love to assure those health professionals that with these COVID supplies, that there are adequate amounts throughout the duration of their care for those who are at risk,” he said.
Just two days ago, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, had announced that the country will be benefitting from a donation of medical supplies, which will assist in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the...

Aug 07, 2020

Excited to chart new and successful era Just one day after being sworn in as the new Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. met with the staff at the Ministry during a guided...
Read More
Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC cricket teams which started in 2000

Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC...

Aug 07, 2020

‘Mental preparations helping players to adjust’ – Omar Khan

‘Mental preparations helping players to...

Aug 06, 2020

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite Clubs and endorsed by FIFA

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite...

Aug 06, 2020

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

Aug 06, 2020

16th DMW Festival doubtful

16th DMW Festival doubtful

Aug 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Changing of the Guard

    The new Cabinet, which was announced on August 5th, represents a changing of the ‘old’ guard of the People’s Progressive... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019