Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Latest update August 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Excited to chart new and successful era
Just one day after being sworn in as the new Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. met with the staff at the Ministry during a guided tour led by Permanent Secretary, Mrs Melissa Tucker-Grimes.
In a brief comment by the Ministry, it was stated that Minister Ramson is very eager to start working with the staff and is looking forward to bringing to the table, a diverse and solid leadership style.
Based on the fact that Guyana is positioning itself to become a global player n the Oil and Gas sector, there is expected to be varied and direct changes to ensure a vibrant sport, youth and culture sector is accomplished and Ramson is energised to work with his staff to accomplish the objective set forth based on policy.
Staff members in turn assured Minister Ramson that they are ready to support him in advancing the development of the nations Culture Youth and Sport.
