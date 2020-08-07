Granger says PNC acted responsibly throughout Elections

Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and former President David Granger said in a statement broadcast by the APNU+AFC Facebook page that the PNC acted responsible at all times during the elections process.

The coalition, of which the PNC is at the helm, was the subject of much scrutiny during the period, as there were numerous attempts to fraudulently alter the results of the elections in in its favour. Granger maintains, even after a swearing in of President Irfaan Ali on August 2, that only valid votes should have formed the basis of a final declaration, and that the declaration made includes fraudulent votes.

Moving forward, he has condemned what he determines to be an atmosphere of loathing and fear being facilitated by the new PPP/C government, through its move to quickly evict former Ministers from government houses. He said the PPP/C should not pursue any dangerous pattern of aggression.