Latest update August 7th, 2020 10:06 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Granger says PNC acted responsibly throughout Elections

Aug 07, 2020 News 0

Leader of PNC and former President David Granger

Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and former President David Granger said in a statement broadcast by the APNU+AFC Facebook page that the PNC acted responsible at all times during the elections process.
The coalition, of which the PNC is at the helm, was the subject of much scrutiny during the period, as there were numerous attempts to fraudulently alter the results of the elections in in its favour. Granger maintains, even after a swearing in of President Irfaan Ali on August 2, that only valid votes should have formed the basis of a final declaration, and that the declaration made includes fraudulent votes.
Moving forward, he has condemned what he determines to be an atmosphere of loathing and fear being facilitated by the new PPP/C government, through its move to quickly evict former Ministers from government houses. He said the PPP/C should not pursue any dangerous pattern of aggression.

Similar Articles

Sports

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the...

Aug 07, 2020

Excited to chart new and successful era Just one day after being sworn in as the new Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. met with the staff at the Ministry during a guided...
Read More
Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC cricket teams which started in 2000

Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC...

Aug 07, 2020

‘Mental preparations helping players to adjust’ – Omar Khan

‘Mental preparations helping players to...

Aug 06, 2020

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite Clubs and endorsed by FIFA

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite...

Aug 06, 2020

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

Aug 06, 2020

16th DMW Festival doubtful

16th DMW Festival doubtful

Aug 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Changing of the Guard

    The new Cabinet, which was announced on August 5th, represents a changing of the ‘old’ guard of the People’s Progressive... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019