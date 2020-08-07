Ex-ministers given 36 hours to vacate Govt. houses

Four former ministers under the previous A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, were yesterday given 36 hours to vacate the government houses they currently occupy. Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, confirmed this development in an invited comment to Kaieteur News yesterday.Isaacs informed this publication that former Youth Affairs Minister, Simona Broomes; former Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood; former Business Minister, Khemraj Rajkumar, and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings, were issued the 36 hours notice of eviction.He indicated that the orders of eviction came directly from the government, and not a particular person in the administration.

It is instructive to note that there are reports that suggest that the order was made by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira. Teixeira had previously served as the Parliamentary Chief Whip for the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C).

Adding to the list of evictions is the former Director of the Department of Public Information (DPI) and APNU+AFC member, Imran Khan. According to a notice seen last evening by Kaieteur News, the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) had taken a decision to have Echilibar Villas, a government housing complex, vacant to facilitate occupancy by the newly elected government officials.Against this, Khan was given a notice to vacate the Campbellville residence with “immediate effect”.

Notably, this is the sixth set of notices of eviction that have been issued by the government.

On Tuesday, Ganesh Mahipaul, Guyana Chronicle’s new General Manager (GM) and the Region Three Information Officer for the APNU+AFC, had been given 72 hours to vacate the government property he is currently occupying in Leonora, West Coast of Demerara.

Mahipaul is adamant that he will not vacate the building. Region Three Chairman Julius Faerber, however, was keen to point out that if he refuses to leave then “sterner measures” will be taken to remove him.