Eviction order done serve

Dem Boys Seh…

De plan is to streamline government. But from the way things start, we might get a live streaming of government.

Dem newly-minted Ministers tun up fuh wuk yesterday. It was dem fuss day. De cameras were behind them like follow-me bee. Wan ah dem Minista dun had wan interview with de media. Dem boys hear all of dem receive a warm welcome.

But dem boys know dat dem gat plenty viper in de bureaucracy. So dem Ministers better be careful dem nah step into de snake pit.

Is important dat dem minister deh in the limelight so dat people could know dem, so if they mess up, people know who fuh hold accountable.

De Pressie establish a team fuh conduct a rapid assessment of 19 government agencies. Dem boys feel dat is too much wuk de team gat. You can’t do an assessment of the financial management of so many agencies rapidly. Dat is long, long wuk. So dem boys want know how long is rapid. And dem boys wan know if de team dat get conscripted doing it pro bono and fuh de love of country.

Some people in de former government get notice fuh move out of de house wah de government paying rent fuh. And some media people dun mekin’ excuses for them. Dem boys seh, if you no longer part of the government, yuh gat no right still being in de government property. All dem excuses about excuse nah apply.

Talk half and remind dem dah living free dun once de wuk fire yuh and is time fuh pack yuh traps.