Bakewell continue sponsorship of RHTY&SC cricket teams which started in 2000

Guyana’s most popular bakery, Bakewell, recently renewed its long standing relationship with the nation’s leading youth and sports organization, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS. The company since March 2000 has sponsored the club’s Under-17 and Second Division teams and in 2020, would be sponsoring the teams to the tune of $260,000.

The two teams since 2000 have won a combined 31 tournaments and have been the dominant teams in the ancient county over the last few years. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at the simple presentation held at the Bakewell’s Head office, Triumph.ECD, noted that the company was one of the main reasons why the club was so successful and has been able to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Bakewell General Manger, Rajin Ganga stated that the company cherishes its partnership with the RHTY&SC, MS and the relationship would continue in the future as the club has been outstanding representatives of the Bakewell brand. Ganga wished the teams more success and urged the players to continue being disciplined at all times.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that in an era where sponsorship is difficult to obtain, the club has been able to maintain relationships with sponsors because of its record of achievements, honesty, accountability and fulfilling commitments.

He further disclosed that under the sponsorship, the two teams produced over fifty (50) players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies, combined. They include Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esuan Crandon, Renwick Batson, Khemraj Mahadeo, Delbert Hicks, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Kevin Sinclair, Kevelon Anderson, Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud and James Fraser.

Off the field of play, the teams have successfully completed over 1200 personal development programmes under the sub headings of sports, culture, charity, youth development, community development as well as social and religious, among others.

Among the programmes hosted have been father and mother of the year, senior citizens breakfast project, Christmas village, say no/say yes, patron fund, school bags, feeding of the poor, corona virus hamper charity outreach, cricket academy and summer educational camp.

With the BCB cricket season on hold due to the current pandemic the two teams along the eight other teams of the club have shared out over 2500 food hampers to less fortunate families across Berbice and is also hosting the ongoing Basil Butcher Memorial project.

Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu committed the two teams to upholding their high standards on and off the cricket field. He disclosed that the club would meet shortly to name captains for the two teams as the current captains Kevin Sinclair and Jonathan Rampersaud are no longer available to play at those levels.

Sinclair is now a senior national player while Rampersaud in an Under-19 player. Naidu expressed gratitude to the company for their continued confidence in the club and the second division team has several finals to play once the cricket season restarts.