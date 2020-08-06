Villager arrested for murder of Crane’s shepherd

A villager has been held in connection with the murder of Darrel James, 21, who was found with his throat slashed near a community ground at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Kaieteur News understands the suspect who is in police custody was known to the deceased and lived close to the field where the body was recovered.

James was murdered on Sunday sometime after he left his Lot 79 Crane Housing Scheme residence at around 8:30 am. He left to take the sheep to the pasture.

Roxanne Bess, the dead man’s mother, told this publication said that she learnt of his demise from another young man who also tends sheep in the community.

The woman noted, however that “Plenty people know that he does graze the sheep and they don’t trouble him.”

The woman recounted that when she arrived at the ball field, her son’s body was lying in the grass not too far from the flock, which he had taken out to graze.

Bess, who was still in shock over her son’s death when she spoke to Kaieteur News, said that she could not believe that her son’s life was snuffed out in such a brazen manner. She is convinced that someone must have seen something since the incident happened in broad daylight.

“My son is a peaceful person and he always helping somebody. He never had trouble with people,” she stressed.

Villagers who gathered at the scene of the crime on Sunday had speculated that the man was beaten before his throat was slashed.

Police detectives later confirmed that the body bore several marks of violence and the dead man’s belongings were found scattered in bushes except for his Samsung S8 phone that was missing.