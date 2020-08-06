Special team appointed to investigate 19 State agencies

Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
President Irfaan Ali has appointed a special technical team to immediately conduct a “Rapid Financial and Management Assessment” into 19 key agencies.
Those agencies are as follows- the Guyana Power and Light, the Guyana Water Incorporated, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, the National Industrial and Commercial Limited, the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, The Lotto Fund, the Guyana Energy Agency, the Guyana Rice Development Board, the Guyana Oil Company, the Guyana National Shipping Corporation, the Guyana Office of Investment (Go-Invest), and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
The special technical team comprises Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento, Public Communications Consultant; Chartered Accountant and Attorney–at-law, Christopher Ram; Nigel Hinds, Certified Public Accountant and Sasenarine Singh, Financial Consultant.
Additionally, the team will also be conducting a review of the operations, policies and programmes of the Department of Public Information (DPI), the National Communications Network Incorporated (NCN) and the Guyana National Newspaper Limited (Guyana Chronicle).
Further, the team will address the matter of the functions of the Guyana Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).
This move almost mirrors what was done back in 2015 by the then A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) David Granger-led coalition where he had commanded the services of Christopher Ram and Nigel Hinds to conduct investigations into then former PPP/C administration.
According to reports, a total of $133 million had been spent on forensic audits for several State agencies and other bodies.
