Shuman to take Joinder seat in Parliament

Leader of the Liberty & Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman is set to occupy the sole parliamentary seat gained by the tripartite joinder in the elections, the parties have written to notify Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield.

Shuman represents LJP, The New Movement (TNM), and A New and United Guyana (ANUG). LJP had gained the highest number of votes, of the three parties, followed by ANUG and then TNM.