Security guards placed at Charity market after break-ins

After more than five months and a series of break-ins, security guards will finally be posted at the Charity marketing area, on the Essequibo Coast.

This is according to the Regional Chairman of Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam), Devenand Ramdatt.

Ramdatt was at the time speaking with several programme heads within the region, at the Anna Regina State House.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, there has been a series of break-ins at several stalls within the Charity Market. In fact, seven in two weeks. In one night, there were five.

This included a boutique, pharmacy and grocery.

Kaieteur News understands that the Regional Democratic Council aided in providing security for the market. A senior personnel within the security firm, however, indicated yesterday that the security personnel deployed to the Charity Market, were recalled some five months ago.

The senior personnel went on to say that the decision was made, following instructions from the Regional Executive Officer of Region Two, Denis Jaikaran.

Jaikaran’s decision was reversed yesterday, nevertheless, when the Regional Chairman instructed the security firm to redeploy security guards to the market.

Charity is the second largest commercial community on the Essequibo Coast. The community is supported primarily by residents living in the Pomeroon, and even parts of Moruca.