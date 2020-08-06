Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GNBS ban use of dial scales

Aug 06, 2020 News 0

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has decided to ban the use of domestic dial scales for trade in the local and commercial markets.

Domestic dial scales are now being banned by GNBS

This was according to a press releases it sent out yesterday. It was disclosed that this decision was made after numerous complaints were made by consumers.
As a result, GNBS said it is taking a stance to eradicate this malpractice in the market place so consumers can be satisfied with accurate weights and value for money.
GNBS also highlighted a few reasons to justify why it will not stamp or verify such scales for market use. It stated that the domestic dial scale was designed for household use only. GNBS also noted that the mechanisms of these scales were not designed for continuous use and prone to be damaged easily.
Kaieteur was further informed by an official from the Public Relations Department of GNBS that vendors and retailers have been using these scales for years.
He said many tend to purchase these domestic scales because they are much cheaper. However, such scales are not and will not be approved by GNBS, he iterated.
The official explained that GNBS will be carrying out verification exercise of the scales used in the market place in September.
Should vendors and retailers, after the verification process, continue use the non-approved dial scales, law enforcement officers will move to seize them.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

‘Mental preparations helping players to adjust’ – Omar Khan

‘Mental preparations helping players to adjust’ – Omar Khan

Aug 06, 2020

GAW players in Quarantine in T&T ahead of CPL By Sean Devers This is the eight season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) since the inaugural tournament in 2013 and 33 matches will be played...
Read More
Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite Clubs and endorsed by FIFA

Unanimously agreed by RMA’s, Affiliates, Elite...

Aug 06, 2020

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal

Aug 06, 2020

16th DMW Festival doubtful

16th DMW Festival doubtful

Aug 06, 2020

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic...

Aug 05, 2020

AAG returns to track on August 30th

AAG returns to track on August 30th

Aug 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • VOA is not all propaganda

    Before television came to Guyana, radio was popular. There was hardly a home without a radio. In my home, there was a radiogram... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019