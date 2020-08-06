GNBS ban use of dial scales

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has decided to ban the use of domestic dial scales for trade in the local and commercial markets.

This was according to a press releases it sent out yesterday. It was disclosed that this decision was made after numerous complaints were made by consumers.

As a result, GNBS said it is taking a stance to eradicate this malpractice in the market place so consumers can be satisfied with accurate weights and value for money.

GNBS also highlighted a few reasons to justify why it will not stamp or verify such scales for market use. It stated that the domestic dial scale was designed for household use only. GNBS also noted that the mechanisms of these scales were not designed for continuous use and prone to be damaged easily.

Kaieteur was further informed by an official from the Public Relations Department of GNBS that vendors and retailers have been using these scales for years.

He said many tend to purchase these domestic scales because they are much cheaper. However, such scales are not and will not be approved by GNBS, he iterated.

The official explained that GNBS will be carrying out verification exercise of the scales used in the market place in September.

Should vendors and retailers, after the verification process, continue use the non-approved dial scales, law enforcement officers will move to seize them.