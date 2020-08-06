Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Friends with benefits

Aug 06, 2020

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh if you want turn Minister in de Pee Pee Pee Cee, yuh gat to befriend Jagdeo. De man does reward he friends with Minister wuk.
Fuss was he friend, Manny. De man was a travel agent so he decide to mek he Minister of Business. Dem boys ain’t know who business he bin look after – de government, he own or he best friend.
Den he mek De Man-Zoor a Minister with de same responsibility. But at least De Man-Zoor did bring some of he votes with he. He bin do a good job though. But Donald bin like Irfaan mo, so he drop Jagdeo friend, De Man-Zoor .
Now, Anand bin Jagdeo friend lang before dem other two and even before Bobby.
And like he had to ask whether goat bin bite he. He get TV licence. He get radio licence. He might have even gotten a National Award. But all dem friend wah come after he get Minister wuk.
But he patience pay off. He get Minister wuk now. Dem boys bin asking if he was Minister of de Cinema. But dem hear he is a junior Minister of Local Government.
Now what Anand know about local government other than putting up tower in countryside?
Talk half and nah bother ask if Kwame bin friend with Bharrat too.

