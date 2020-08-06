Fishers willing to comply with Covid-19 measures, asking for Corentyne River to be reopen

Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
With hundreds of families affected due to the closure of the Corentyne River for the past five months, the fishers are asking for the river to reopen. They said that they are willing to comply with any COVID-19 measures.
President of the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mohindra Persaud, yesterday wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Capt. Gerry Gouveia. In the letter, he stated that the Upper Corentyne Fishing Industry has been affected by the closure of the Corentyne River due to COVID-19. The letter further noted that over 200 families are affected directly because of the closure of the river, leaving the fishers without a job since this is their only source of income.
Persaud stated that the UCCI is suggesting that all organization must be committed to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all employees, customers and communities. They have to follow the advice of the public health authorities and proactively implement a range of precautionary measures.
After Guyana recorded its first case of the novel Coronavirus Disease in March 2020, a temporary ban on fishing was implemented and ever since the fishers have been pleading for assistance and for the Guyana Government to get the Suriname authorities to allow them to fish. The Suriname authorities, as part of their COVID-19 measures, are not allowing fishers in the waters they patrol.
The fishing industry is one of the industries badly affected by COVID-1, since fishermen are unable to venture out to sea to ply their trade in the Upper Corentyne. The water falls (water-falling spots are ideal for nesting and spawning of fishes) in Suriname’s jurisdiction.
In the past, the fishing industry was overwhelmed with piracy attacks but this is an entirely new scenario that has battered the industry with no indications of how it will recover.
Aug 06, 2020GAW players in Quarantine in T&T ahead of CPL By Sean Devers This is the eight season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) since the inaugural tournament in 2013 and 33 matches will be played...
Aug 06, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
Aug 06, 2020
Aug 05, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
The PNC has the Statement of Polls (SOPs). The PNC knows which Indian, African and Amerindian areas in all of Guyana that... more
Before television came to Guyana, radio was popular. There was hardly a home without a radio. In my home, there was a radiogram... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]