Estate worker found dead in tug

An Albion estate worker was found lifeless in the tug, which he was working in at the backdam of the Albion Estate.

Dead is Latchman Balram, 36, of Lot 126 Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Lolita Balram, his devastated wife, while at her father’s home in Auchlyne, told reporters that her husband left for work Tuesday afternoon around 16:30 hours to work the night shift.

But while he was supposed to return home yesterday morning, instead she received the shocking news that her husband had met with an accident while working in the backdam.

“I called and they tell me that is not a bad accident and that he just unconscious and dem taking he to the Port Mourant Hospital.”

She said when she arrived at the hospital, she was forced to wait for over two hours until eventually two persons from her husband’s employer, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) showed up at the health institution.

Balram disclosed that she was then informed by the two officials that her husband was no more.

“Them said that the machine operator was driving and he was in the punt/tug bailing out water and like the operator na focus and when he eventually turn back, he na see my husband.”

She said they told her that the operator stopped worked and made a check in the tug and there he discovered her husband lying lifeless inside.

According to the grieving wife, when she eventually got to see her husband’s body, she noticed black and blue marks on his right side eyes.

He was scheduled to work the night shift for the entire week and was the sole breadwinner of the home.

A post mortem is expected to be done in Georgetown shortly.

GuySuCo officials have signaled their intentions to assist the woman after the PM is conducted. He had been employed at the estate for the past nine years.