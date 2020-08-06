Congratulations!

Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:07 AM
DEAR PRESIDENT ALI,
Congrats!
Never ever forget that it is because of the Free Western Democracies (USA, Canada, Great Britain, EU) that you are in office today. The APNU+AFC would not have conceded otherwise.
Ambassador Lynch and all the other Ambassadors and High Commissioners have to be recognized!
Michael Rahaman
Chicago
Aug 05, 2020From ‘Ghetto’ to Glory… By Sean Devers Caribbean Bantamweight Boxing Champion and 2021 Olympic hopeful 21-year-old Keevin Allicock grew up in the heart of the ‘Ghetto’ in Albouystown...
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
As the analysts get down to examining the strategies behind the election rigging by the PNC and AFC, the question will inevitably... more
I have seen a video of someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and became severely ill. This person, prior to his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]