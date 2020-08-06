Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:07 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Congratulations!

Aug 06, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR PRESIDENT ALI,

Congrats!
Never ever forget that it is because of the Free Western Democracies (USA, Canada, Great Britain, EU) that you are in office today. The APNU+AFC would not have conceded otherwise.
Ambassador Lynch and all the other Ambassadors and High Commissioners have to be recognized!

Michael Rahaman
Chicago

Similar Articles

Sports

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Aug 05, 2020

From ‘Ghetto’ to Glory… By Sean Devers Caribbean Bantamweight Boxing Champion and 2021 Olympic hopeful 21-year-old Keevin Allicock grew up in the heart of the ‘Ghetto’ in Albouystown...
Read More
AAG returns to track on August 30th

AAG returns to track on August 30th

Aug 04, 2020

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to next year

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to...

Aug 04, 2020

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil Butcher programme

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil...

Aug 04, 2020

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden Jags defender

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham...

Aug 02, 2020

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises dedicated work of support staff

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises...

Aug 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019