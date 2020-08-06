CDC team sent to Region 9 after surge in COVID-19 cases over the weekend

– COVID-19 cases pass 500 mark

A team of six Civil Defence Commission (CDC) personnel was sent to Region Nine in response to an overwhelming rise of COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The team was dispatched under direct orders from the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and was lent support by the Guyana Defence Force.

According to the CDC, the team was sent to set up housing units that can be used for testing, screening, quarantining, and isolation. A CDC source stated that they were unsure about the use of the units but later stated that it will be determined by the MOPH.

Health officials have reported that the surge in cases over the weekend is causing severe pressure on the COVID-19 facilities within the region. Health personnel are now bearing a significant burden and accommodation is also becoming a rising issue.

Local authorities also believe that the surge comes from the ongoing illegal cross border activity. Bodies like the Rupununi District Council (SRDC) as well as residents of Region 9 have been pleading for swift action to be taken at the Guyana-Brazil border. This includes the ramping up of security. The SRDC expressed on several occasions, however, that their cries were going unheard and unattended to.

The Region has recorded a total of 85 cases and approximately 80 are currently active. There has been one death and only four recoveries. Most of the cases were confirmed in communities like Katuur, Potarinau, Quiko, Lethem, and Aranaputa.

Meanwhile, Guyana yesterday recorded 12 new cases of the COVID-19 virus; however, there are no details on the regions in which they were recorded. This brings the total number of cases to 509 with 298 being active. There have been 198 recoveries and 22 deaths.

A total of 5,057 persons have been tested countrywide, of which 4,548 have tested negative. The number of persons in institutional quarantine stands at 38 and there is 1 person in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The newly sworn-in People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration has already indicated that they are ready to tackle the ongoing pandemic. At a meeting held on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, President Dr. Irfaan Ali expressed enthusiasm about reopening Guyana’s economy and tackling COVID-19. In attendance were members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and other members of civil society.

Also on Tuesday, Ali and other senior members of the new administration, including recently appointed Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had met with the National COVID-19; he stressed the need for cooperation and stated that a meeting will be held with other parties before a national plan to fight COVID-19 is announced.