Break-in at NICIL/SPU office at LBI

– 1.6 million cash, cheques missing
Police are investigating a break-in at one of the offices of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited/Special Purposes Unit (NICIL-SPU) at La Bonne Intention (LBI) estate compound, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police sources disclosed that the “break in” occurred sometime between 17:50hrs Tuesday and 07:00hrs yesterday. It was disclosed that $1.6M in cash along with millions worth in cheques were reported missing.
According to information reaching this publication, police were seen conducting investigations in the compound early yesterday.
It was later revealed that someone had broken into a NICIL-SPU office located in the compound. This newspaper was also told that the office housed key business documents involving NICIL/SPU.
Kaieteur News contacted Racheal Henry, one of the officials in charge of the NICIL-SPU LBI location, to verify these claims. However, up to press time, the official was still with police investigators.
She stated that all she knew was “there was a break-in of one of the offices” but was not sure which one. It was also unclear as to who made the report to police.
When asked if there were any guards on duty, she responded: “Yes, there are normally security guards who are stationed at front gate of the estate compound”.
The compound in question is gated and was once part of the vibrant LBI estate, which was eventually closed.
Henry promised that she will give more clarity on the issue later since she was at the time being detailed by investigators on their findings.
Under the previous administration, NICIL/SPU was responsible for the privatization and divesting of four major sugar estates in Guyana that were closed. These include Wales, Skeldon, Enmore and Rose Hall.
NICIL/SPU recently came under scrutiny for the sale of critical lands in the Ogle area that are worth billions.
