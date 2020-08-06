A Time for Remembrance

Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:05 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
The time has come for our nation to finally acknowledge the massacre of the 60’s. It is with great anticipation that I await our new government’s taking of the action towards educating all current and future generations of Guyanese about the historical acts of violence that took place just prior to our nation’s independence, so that we may avoid such violence in the future. In addition to the academic acknowledgement of such atrocities, it would be appropriate for our new government to also establish a memorial for these fallen souls.
As a school-child, we all would tour the key monuments and sites in Georgetown. It is important that such a memorial becomes a part of those educational activities. Our history must be acknowledged and remembered so that we avoid repeating such mistakes in the future.
Warm regards,
Mr. Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
