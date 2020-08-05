Two seriously injured in separate incidents

Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Two persons are currently hospitalized after they were attacked at two separate locations in Berbice. Kaieteur News was informed that 29-year-old Rena Harrypaul, a male of Lot 107 Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice was stabbed by an individual whose only name was given as Zokwakie at Alness, Sideline Dam. In a separate incident another man’s arm was severed. Reports suggest that Harrypaul was at a fun day and horse racing activity at an Alness Village location when he and Zokwakie had a misunderstanding. It is alleged that Zokwakie grabbed a beer bottle and broke it, then dealt a stab to the back of Harrypaul’s left ear and then calmly walked away. Harrypaul was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was treated and admitted. Police are on the hunt for the suspect.
Meanwhile, at Rose Hall Town, two men were said to be imbibing when an argument erupted. According to reports, one of the men armed himself with a cutlass that was nearby and dealt a chop to his drinking partner, severing his right hand. The victim is presently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. The suspect has since been arrested.

