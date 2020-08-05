Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Procurement officials receive training on compliance, performance

Aug 05, 2020 News 0

Contracted by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), INPRI Jamaica Ltd recently delivered a three-day virtual instructor-led training for staff of the Operations Department of the Commission and senior procurement staff of selected ministries (Procuring Entities).

Participants during the procurement training.

The programme, according to a PPC release, was conducted over the period June 29, 2020 to July 1, 2020 via the Zoom Virtual Meeting Platform.
Participants, it was noted, were provided with training materials, including an e-copy of supporting text, and were exposed to training content in the areas of public management, performance auditing, performance risk, data collection and data analyses.
“The content enabled the participants to enhance their knowledge of the various methodologies used to conduct assessments of procurement systems and draw appropriate conclusions with regard to compliance and performance levels,” the PPC statement added.
The training was conducted by Reginald Cornwall, an experienced lecturer in procurement, who facilitated meaningful interaction and active participation during the sessions utilizing high quality videos and interactive case studies.
The PPC provided the participants with the relevant equipment and dedicated training areas, in an effort to efficiently manage the training environment and adhere to required health and safety measures.

 

New 2019