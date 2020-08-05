Nagamootoo hands over keys to official residence

Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Significant to the transitional phase of the new People’s Progressive Party/Civic government, former Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, on Monday handed over the keys to the official residence of the Prime Minister.
The keys to the heritage building were handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency, Abena Moore.
Brigadier Mark Phillips, who was appointed Prime Minister by His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, is expected to take up residence at the property.
Prime Minister Phillips was among several People’s Progressive Party executives who were appointed by the newly sworn-in President after taking his oath of office.Former Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, was appointed as Vice President, while Anil Nandlall was appointed Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. Gail Teixeira was also appointed Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.
The Head of State has assured the nation that his administration will be working in the best interest of all Guyanese.
About a week ago, former PM Nagamootoo was insistent that the Coalition had won the March 2nd elections.
