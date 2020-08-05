Mutual interest

On Monday, the day after he was sworn in, President Irfaan Ali, along with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, met with members of the Diplomatic Community where “areas of mutual interest” were discussed.

The diplomats had come under severe criticisms leading up to and after the March 2nd elections by the incumbent Coalition which lost by over 15,000 votes.

On the same day too, the President and Vice President, together with Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, met with members of the business community where, again, areas of mutual interest were discussed.

Both meetings were held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.