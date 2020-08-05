Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mutual interest

Aug 05, 2020 News 0

Mutual interest

On Monday, the day after he was sworn in, President Irfaan Ali, along with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, met with members of the Diplomatic Community where “areas of mutual interest” were discussed.
The diplomats had come under severe criticisms leading up to and after the March 2nd elections by the incumbent Coalition which lost by over 15,000 votes.
On the same day too, the President and Vice President, together with Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, met with members of the business community where, again, areas of mutual interest were discussed.
Both meetings were held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Similar Articles

Sports

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Aug 05, 2020

From ‘Ghetto’ to Glory… By Sean Devers Caribbean Bantamweight Boxing Champion and 2021 Olympic hopeful 21-year-old Keevin Allicock grew up in the heart of the ‘Ghetto’ in Albouystown...
Read More
AAG returns to track on August 30th

AAG returns to track on August 30th

Aug 04, 2020

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to next year

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to...

Aug 04, 2020

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil Butcher programme

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil...

Aug 04, 2020

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden Jags defender

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham...

Aug 02, 2020

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises dedicated work of support staff

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises...

Aug 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019