Lethem doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A 28-year-old doctor attached to the Lethem Regional Hospital is among the 38 persons who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the Rupununi Region.

Dr. Narash Torres, formally of Wowetta Village, Region Nine tested positive for the virus on Sunday after he began exhibiting mild symptoms of the virus.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Dr. Torres related that he started experiencing symptoms related to the virus on Thursday and opted to get tested since his symptoms were getting worse. He was then placed in home quarantine where he awaited his results.

Following the revelation of his positive test results, Dr. Torres explained that his colleagues, who were also a part of a medical outreach in Lethem, were also quarantined. They are still awaiting their results. Dr. Torres was keen to note that despite taking all the necessary precautions, he was shocked to find out that he had tested positive.

“I felt defeated,” Dr. Torres said, as he added, “my family, my community, my region needs me the most at this crucial time.” The doctor noted, however, that despite his current predicament, he continues to maintain a positive mindset and hopes for a speedy recovery.

The doctor additionally noted that although the region’s Department of Health has received an admirable amount of support from the regional authorities, he is of the firm belief that more can be done for frontline workers in their effort to combat the spread of the virus such as better housing and accommodation as well as moral and psychological support.

The doctor pointed out too, that despite the many attempts made to sensitize the residents of the seriousness of the virus by the taskforce, villagers are still continuing to flout the COVID-19 guidelines.

“I want everyone to acknowledge that COVID-19 is a pandemic no nation was ready to manage,” Dr. Torres said, adding that “prevention is the only way around it.”

To date, Region Nine has recorded over 80 active cases of COVID-19 with the majority of those cases being imported from neighbouring Brazil.

Despite the many efforts by the local authorities and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to monitor cross-border movement, many persons continue to enter the Rupununi Region illegally.

Moreover, the doctor is urging all village leaders to “get a grip of their communities” as the Region’s COVID-19 Task Force continues to work closely with the GDF and regional authorities to combat the spread of the disease.