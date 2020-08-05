Learn from former Govt.’s mistakes; make transparency heart of oil sector

– Energy & Strategy Advisor, Anthony Paul

Trinidadian Energy & Strategy Advisor, Anthony Paul, is of the expert view that Guyana’s new government should place the need for transparency at the heart of its long term management of the sector, in order to ensure the mistakes of the former Government are not repeated.

President Irfaan Ali, taking over from President David Granger, has promised to ensure that the sector and its revenues are managed with the best interests of all Guyanese in mind. Paul hopes that the new government carefully examines the previous government’s track record with a view of learning from it.

“The outgoing government,” he said, “avoided both good advice from outside experts and the need to enhance the capacity of the State agencies and the legal and policy environment in which they operated.”

Paul is one of the industry consultants who have worked for Guyana. He had produced an earlier draft of Guyana’s local content policy, but was subsequently replaced by an affiliate of ExxonMobil – a case Kaieteur News has proven to be a clear conflict of interest. Because of this, the final policy includes confidentiality and other clauses which have been criticised as insertions meant to prevent the fullest scrutiny of the companies’ local content commitments.

Similarly, Guyana received international notoriety when Global Witness found that its deal with ExxonMobil was so lopsided that it is set to cause Guyana losses of US$55B over the life of the contract. Global Witness noted that the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had signed the contract away after ignoring expert advice on multiple occasions.

With 40 years of experience in extractive sectors under his belt, Paul said that it is clear from the deals and practices conducted by multinationals operating in Guyana that they have not kept with best industry practices, nor have they sought to protect the best interests of the Guyanese people.

“Given the potential scale of the impact of the sector and the losses projected by independent analysts, any new government has an obligation to itself, those who voted for it and all those on whose behalf they are about to act, to take a long and hard look at the status quo and, if needs be, seek to re-balance the order,” Paul told Kaieteur News.

Paul’s advice is for the new administration to let the operating companies know, even as they value their contributions as investors, that Government has to ensure that each venture is as beneficial to the people of Guyana as they do for their shareholders – with Government and Contractor as equal partners. Moreover, they should let them know that the people’s will as expressed on March 2 has signaled that the country is not entirely happy with the management of the sector, and that it is Government’s responsibility to do better, he opined.

“The government will be aware that time is of the essence but is also aware that rushing into bad decisions is worse than delaying to get a good understanding of the available options. To that end, the government should seek independent advice in the short term and move to ramp up the technical and administrative capability in the public sector, as well as update and strengthen the policy and legal underpinnings,” Paul said.

During its elections campaign, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) promised to replace the Natural Resource Fund Act, update other oil sector legislation, and a review of several oil deals. However, the party has made it clear, despite persistent calls, that it will not renegotiate the Stabroek Block deal.