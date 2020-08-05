JFAP leader calls for unity in congratulatory message to President Ali

Leader of the Justice For All Party (JFAP), Chandranarine Sharma, yesterday extended well wishes to the newly elected President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, following his swearing in to office on Sunday last.

“We would like to offer you our most sincere wishes for a successful term as President as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office,” the former MP noted.

“As you embark upon your new responsibilities,” Sharma said, “we look forward to working with you closely to further strengthen our friendship and to advance our common objective of building a united and prosperous Guyana.”