Guyana supports US for IDB Presidency

The Government of Guyana yesterday announced that it is supporting the candidacy of Mauricio Claver-Carone who has been nominated by the United States of America (US) for the post of President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“Mr. Claver-Carone’s experience in senior positions of the US Treasury Department, the US National Security Council and as US Executive Director of the IMF augur well for his presidency,” the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.

The IDB will hold elections on September 12 and 13 to succeed the current President Luis Alberto Moreno of Colombia whose term ends on September 30, 2020.

“The nomination of Mr. Mauricio Claver-Carone demonstrates the United States’ commitment to leadership in important regional institutions, and the advancing of prosperity and security in the Western Hemisphere. His leadership of the IDB is expected to strengthen its ability to deliver development impact to the region,” the ministry said.

Claver-Carone previously served as the US Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he represented the United States, as the largest shareholder, on the IMF’s Executive Board. He also served as Senior Advisor for International Affairs at the US State Department.

The IDB plays a pivotal role in the progress and overall development of Guyana and the Latin America and Caribbean region.