Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gold price climbs to $2,000 per ounce

Aug 05, 2020 News 0

Gold’s mega rally took another upturn on Tuesday as it surpassed another major hurdle at $2,000 per ounce.

(Image courtesy of Piqsels)

Spot gold advanced 1.4% to $2,004.97 per ounce by 3:20 p.m. EDT, after reaching an intraday high of $2,009.20 earlier.
Bullion has surged more than 30% so far this year to a record high and is one of the best-performing assets in 2020 as a result of increased safe-haven demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are driven by the belief that the metal will hold its value better than other assets as fallout from COVID-19 ripples through the global economy.
In the US, the world’s largest economy, central bank stimulus has pushed inflation-adjusted bond yields to record lows, making non-yielding gold more attractive. The dollar has also weakened sharply, making bullion cheaper for buyers with other currencies.
“The never-before-reached $2,000/oz is a major psychological resistance level, with gold’s 49-year trend channel resting just below it at $1,983,” said Commerzbank technical analyst, Karen Jones.
“Only an end-of-month or, better yet, end-of-quarter close above these levels will signal a break from the channel,” she added.
However, because the rally has been so fast, a downward correction is likely and could be brutal, analysts said, before the market attempts another stab higher.
Early support is coming in around its 20-day moving average at $1,875 and the bottom of its 4-month uptrend around $1,830.
“Below that is more powerful support at the 20-week moving average, currently at $1,755,” said Tom Pelc, an independent technical analyst, formerly of Nomura and RBS.
Such a fall would not necessarily equate doom the longer-term uptrend, analysts posited.
“We continue to see this improving volatility backdrop, so there’s no sign that the long-term trend is changing,” said Richard Adcock, a former UBS and now independent technical analyst. “The market can carry on higher than people expect.”
If resistance is broken, Fibonacci extensions offer short-term targets. These are based on the idea that a rally will extend in predictable proportions extrapolated from a previous rally.
“One is at $2,067, another comes in at $2,286,” said Pelc.
“Lucas ratios — a tool using a sequence of numbers similar to Fibonacci’s — suggest gold could rise to $3,598.80 an ounce in 4-5 years,” he added. (Mining.com)

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Allicock is Guyana’s best chance of an Olympic Medal

Aug 05, 2020

From ‘Ghetto’ to Glory… By Sean Devers Caribbean Bantamweight Boxing Champion and 2021 Olympic hopeful 21-year-old Keevin Allicock grew up in the heart of the ‘Ghetto’ in Albouystown...
Read More
AAG returns to track on August 30th

AAG returns to track on August 30th

Aug 04, 2020

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to next year

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to...

Aug 04, 2020

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil Butcher programme

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil...

Aug 04, 2020

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden Jags defender

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham...

Aug 02, 2020

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises dedicated work of support staff

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises...

Aug 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019