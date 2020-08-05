Garbage collector crushed to death, two pinned in truck

By Shervin Belgrave

A garbage collector was yesterday crushed to death after a canter crashed into the rear end of a parked Puran Brothers waste disposal truck. The horrific accident occurred at around at 05:30hrs yesterday while the now dead man, along with another colleague, was performing their duties of collecting waste.

The dead man has been identified as, Zameer Isfehani, 45, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

In a video seen by this media house, Isfehani was standing behind the truck with his colleague close by. It appeared as if he was placing an object into the truck while engaged in a conversation with his colleague. Within seconds the speeding canter slammed into the back of the truck crushing Isfehani in the process. His colleague managed to escape injury by swiftly jumping to safety.

Isfehani, according to reports, died instantly. Both of his legs were crushed and completely severed from his body. The driver of the canter, and a male passenger who was sitting beside him, were pinned in the vehicle.

Persons nearby rushed to render assistance and police and paramedics were contacted immediately. Firemen were also summoned to the scene to assist in removing the men pinned in the wrecked canter. It took almost one hour to cut them free. Paramedics who were at the scene, pronounced Isfehani dead before transporting his body to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC’)s morgue. They also assisted the firemen in removing the driver and the passenger from the canter. They were placed into a waiting ambulance and rushed to the GPHC for emergency medical attention.

According reports, at the hospital it was discovered that the driver suffered a heart attack and multiple injuries about the body. The passenger on the other hand sustained a fractured right leg.

Family members of the dead garbage collector told Kaieteur News that he had recently returned from neighbouring Venezuela with his entire family seeking a better life. His eldest son related that Isfehani left his Leonora home hurriedly at around 04:30hrs yesterday to report for work.