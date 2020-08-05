Ganesh Mahipaul given 72 hours to vacate Govt. house

Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Ganesh Mahipaul, Guyana Chronicle’s new General Manager (GM) and Region Three Information Officer for the A Partnership For National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), has been given 72 hours to vacate the government property he is currently occupying at Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara.
This is according to the Regional Chairman, Julius Faerber, who told this publication that he has instructed his Regional Executive Officer (REO), Jennifer Dougall, to write the notice of eviction to Mahipaul.
The Regional Chairman told Kaieteur News that for over a year and at no cost, Mahipaul has been given privileges to occupy the Leonora house. The Regional Chairman, however, argues that the avid coalition supporter is now “illegally” occupying the building, as he claims that Mahipaul no longer holds the position of Information Officer. Faerber linked Mahipaul’s removal from the regional post to the fact that he is now the General Manager for the state- owned newspaper.
To compound issues, Faerber indicated that there are other regional staffers who are in need of the said building and that it is “wholly unfair and illegal” for Mahipaul to continue occupying the space. However when asked, the Regional Chairman could not say when Mahipaul was relieved of his duties.
Mahipaul was quick to rebut the Regional Chairman’s claims. He argued that he is still employed as the Regional Information Officer under the Ministry of Communities. Further, he maintained that he is not operating as Guyana Chronicle’s GM but rather as a Director on the Board of Directors and only visits the office on a “need to go basis”.
Notably, Articles of Association that governs the newspaper entity do not allow for ad hoc arrangements in which board members like Mahipaul can function at any capacity in the company. The board will have to specially appoint someone in a substantive position, and in this case, it will be Managing Director, not the GM.
In fact, Administrator of the company and acting GM, Donna Todd, was sent on leave and the position should have been given to Finance Director, Moshamie Ramotar, not Mahipaul.
Nonetheless, he maintains that he only serves as director, despite even the Guyana Chronicle listing him as the GM in an article dated July 25, 2020.
Mahipaul insists that he will not vacate the West Coast Demerara residence. Faerber, however, was keen to point out that if that happens “stern measures” will be taken to remove him.
