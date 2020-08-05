Latest update August 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Broomes, bodyguard charged for assault, discharging firearm

Former Youth Affairs Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Broomes, and her bodyguard were yesterday charged for assault and discharging a firearm, respectively.

Former Minister, Simona Broomes

Broomes was released on self bail while her bodyguard is still in custody. The charges are related to an altercation which occurred on Monday between Broomes and a PPP City Councillor, Deon Young, in Sophia, Georgetown.
In a live video posted by Broomes on her Facebook fan page at around 08:00hrs on Monday last, she and others were seen assaulting Young and another man.
Broomes detailed in her live video that she had just finished her morning exercise when she spotted a man with a flap-hat dismantling some signs with a hammer. The signs were planted on the government reserve in front of her house. She alleged that she confronted the man for taking down the signs that she had spent money to erect. Broomes claimed that the man responded by saying, “We want to show you who in power now and who running the country now.” The ex-minister also made claims that the man threatened to shoot her before entering a waiting car and driving off.
Broomes then entered her vehicle and instructed her driver to follow the car, which they trailed to A-Field, South Sophia where it stopped at a bridge. Two men exited and walked over into Plum Park. Broomes too stepped out of her vehicle, along with her driver, and ran behind the men. As they got closer, her driver took out his firearm and began firing shots in the air.
The men were shortly after assaulted. During the assault, Young received a cut to his hand and lacerations to his arms and feet while the worker sustained injuries to the head and feet as well. A report was later lodged at the Turkeyen Police Station by both parties.

New 2019