A woman incriminate she self with a live Facebook video

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys had to laugh when dem read about de man wah get 72 hours notice fuh move out of de government house wah he living in. De man claim how public service rules entitle him to one month.

When yuh living in government house yuh does pack yuh traps before Election Day. Yuh does move yuh things out and lef only yuh toothbrush.

De same man wah get 72 hours fuh move nah know how long he gat mo pun de big wuk in de government. Dem boys wan recommend dat he be given 72 seconds fuh clear out he things off he desk. Dat is sufficient time fuh tie he shoelace, turn off he computer and pick up he lunch bowl and head through de door.

A woman bin do wan live video of a car chase in which she was the pursuer. De video was supposed to incriminate somebody else. But the video end up incriminating de person wah mek it. Dat gat to be wan funny, funny twist of fate. Dem boys wan see if she gan tell de magistrate fuh, “get it right!”

72 is not wan nice number. Some people need, 72 seconds fuh get dem affairs in order. Some people need 72 minutes. Some people need 72 hours. And some people like de Bingo Man and de Lolo Man facing de threat of prosecution which could put dem in de pen fuh 72 years.

Talk half and see who qualify fuh wan 72.