Will Pres. Irfaan Ali demand more for us?

Suriname reaped 36% on its oil revenues. Guyana settled for 14 1/2 % on Liza 1 & 2. Now ExxonMobil is pressuring us to hurry on a 3rd well.
New President Ali has a golden opportunity to ease Exxon’s knee from Guyana’s neck. Is he up to the task? Will he demand at least 36%? HE MUST.
Aug 04, 2020By Calvin Chapman Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020...
I have been involved in human rights activities and social and political activism all my life. I have seen ugly minds in... more
A positive start has been made, thus far, by the new President. He has, within one day of his swearing in, adopted a more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
