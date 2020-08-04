Master Willy rolling in de mud

Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM
Aug 04, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
When dem boys used to go to school, dem use to use a book called Caribbean Readers. It bin talk about Mr. Joe farm. De farm had plenty animals. There was Miss Tibs de cat. Percy de chick, Dan de dog and Miss Cuddy de Cow. But de favourite of all Mr. Joe’s animals was Master Willy. One day Master Willy enjoyed himself. He had a roll in a de mud.
Guyana gat its own Animal Farm. We gat we own Willie – Basil de Willy and Nigel de Willy. Dem boys seh Nigel de Willy bin do a lot of rolling recently in de mud. He roll till he tun rock and roll. And when de new government come in, he seh dat he gat fuh go pon leave and he nah gan go back to de Kranicle. Dem boys know dat even if he ain’t go back, de government would nah want he.
Dem boys bin hear dat a rolling stone gathers no moss. But de mount of rolling Nigel de Willy do, he gather mud. He used to be with the Stabber. He even get invite to roll by de Waterfall paper. Den he tek de bait from Jagdeo best friend and decide fuh guh with de Hard Times paper. When de Coal-a Shun come into power, them woo he over to de Kranicle.
Is deh whey dem boys see how de man could roll. He roll to de left. He roll to de right. He roll to de front and he roll to de back. He roll downwards but din know dat you can’t roll upwards. But de best of all was when he roll in de mud. And de Kranicle gat a lot of mud.
Talk half and wait fuh see weh next he gan roll to!
