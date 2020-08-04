Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM

Man gets five shots to head

Aug 04, 2020

Large crowd gathered at the scene

Haynes’ body covered under a sheet as crime scene investigators conducted investigations.

Paramedics examining Rondel Haynes before he was officially pronounced dead.

A father of one received five bullets to his head last night in an execution style killing at D’Urban and Chapel Streets, Lodge. The dead man, identified as Rondel Haynes also known as Trini, 25, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was slain some time after 19:00hrs.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the man was still lying on his back and bleeding from his head in front of a three-storey green concrete building, with three spent shells close to his body.
As police are investigating the homicide, details remain sketchy as how the man was actually gunned down. Some said that he was a victim of a drive by shooting. Others suggest that he, along with another individual, was sitting under the building and having a conversation when his killers approached and riddled him with bullets. They also claimed that the other individual ran away when the shooting started.
Neighbours detailed that they heard about five to six gunshots and came out shortly after to investigate, to find the man lying still in front of the building. Police were immediately contacted and arrived some time after along with an ambulance.
Paramedics examined the man and pronounced him dead at the scene. Family members arrived later to identify the body before it was removed. One family member told Kaieteur News that Haynes had only recently returned from Barbados.

 

 

