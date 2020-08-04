Man gets five shots to head

Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM
A father of one received five bullets to his head last night in an execution style killing at D’Urban and Chapel Streets, Lodge. The dead man, identified as Rondel Haynes also known as Trini, 25, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was slain some time after 19:00hrs.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the man was still lying on his back and bleeding from his head in front of a three-storey green concrete building, with three spent shells close to his body.
As police are investigating the homicide, details remain sketchy as how the man was actually gunned down. Some said that he was a victim of a drive by shooting. Others suggest that he, along with another individual, was sitting under the building and having a conversation when his killers approached and riddled him with bullets. They also claimed that the other individual ran away when the shooting started.
Neighbours detailed that they heard about five to six gunshots and came out shortly after to investigate, to find the man lying still in front of the building. Police were immediately contacted and arrived some time after along with an ambulance.
Paramedics examined the man and pronounced him dead at the scene. Family members arrived later to identify the body before it was removed. One family member told Kaieteur News that Haynes had only recently returned from Barbados.
Aug 04, 2020By Calvin Chapman Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020...
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
I have been involved in human rights activities and social and political activism all my life. I have seen ugly minds in... more
A positive start has been made, thus far, by the new President. He has, within one day of his swearing in, adopted a more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]