Pres. Maduro wants return to pre-2015 bilateral relations

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro has called for bilateral relations between Guyana and Venezuela to return to what it once was before 2015 in a message of congratulations to President Irfaan Ali.
“The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, in the name of the people and the Venezuelan government, congratulates the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana that after its electoral process, followed by a prolonged period of the “recount of votes”, they were able to know the definitive results of the Regional and General Elections conducted on March 2, which resulted in Doctor Mohamed Irfaan Ali elected as president,” Maduro said in a Spanish-language release yesterday.
He stated that Venezuela recognizes the democratic will of the Guyanese people, extending its congratulations to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for a conquered victory, and at the same time wished the best successes and performances.
Further, Maduro made a vow to return to the “links of cooperation and good neighbourhood” that characterized the integral bilateral relationship with Guyana that always sought a shared development between both countries until 2015.
With reference to the historic territorial controversy on the Guyana and Essequibo, Maduro reiterated the need to reactivate soon, the mechanisms of dialogue and negotiation to achieve a practical and satisfactory arrangement – always framed in the Geneva Agreement of 1966, a legal instrument of full validity for both parties.
The Venezuela-Guyana was recently heard before the International Court of Justice with Venezuela refusing to take part in the proceedings.
