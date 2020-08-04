GDF Chief of Staff commits to serving new Government

Chief of Staff (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Godfrey Bess on Monday reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to serving the country under the leadership of the newly elected President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

In his address to officers and ranks of the GDF, Bess iterated that as the Guyana Defence Force has done in the past, it will continue to do and that is, “to serve the state and the people of Guyana under its Commander in Chief President Dr. Irfaan Ali.”

“It is important that I remind you at this time that the Guyana Defence Force is and will remain an apolitical national institution and therefore will continue to uphold this noble and exemplary position of service to the Guyanese nation and all her people,” Bess added.

Furthermore, the acting Chief of Staff recommitted the services of the GDF in the carrying out of its constitutional mandate in an effort to defend the nation’s sovereignty and to ensure the development as a safe and secure place.

In closing, Brigadier Bess commanded ranks and officer of the GDF to continue upholding their allegiance to the Guyana as they provide service of the highest quality to the nation.