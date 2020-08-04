GDF Chief of Staff commits to serving new Government

Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM
Chief of Staff (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Godfrey Bess on Monday reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to serving the country under the leadership of the newly elected President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali.
In his address to officers and ranks of the GDF, Bess iterated that as the Guyana Defence Force has done in the past, it will continue to do and that is, “to serve the state and the people of Guyana under its Commander in Chief President Dr. Irfaan Ali.”
“It is important that I remind you at this time that the Guyana Defence Force is and will remain an apolitical national institution and therefore will continue to uphold this noble and exemplary position of service to the Guyanese nation and all her people,” Bess added.
Furthermore, the acting Chief of Staff recommitted the services of the GDF in the carrying out of its constitutional mandate in an effort to defend the nation’s sovereignty and to ensure the development as a safe and secure place.
In closing, Brigadier Bess commanded ranks and officer of the GDF to continue upholding their allegiance to the Guyana as they provide service of the highest quality to the nation.
Aug 04, 2020By Calvin Chapman Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020...
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
I have been involved in human rights activities and social and political activism all my life. I have seen ugly minds in... more
A positive start has been made, thus far, by the new President. He has, within one day of his swearing in, adopted a more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]